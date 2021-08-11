AIADMK condemns DMK for raids at party organ Namadhu Amma

A day after the vigilance and anti-corruption department raids against the AIADMK former minister and party treasurer S P Velumani, the AIADMK on Wednesday held an inhouse meeting to discuss the raids and strategies to counter the moves of ruling DMK. The party also mourned the demise of its veteran leader E Madhusudhanan and has started the process to find out the next presidium chairman.

Chennai : The party coordinator O Paneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the party meeting. The AIADMK leaders condemned the police for raiding the office of party organ Namadhu Amma without due notice for journalists and the staff working with the newspaper.



According to AIADMK insiders, the counter strategies for DVAC raids, preparation for local body polls, an effective campaign against the DMK for not fulfilling its poll manifesto promises and replacement for late Madhusudhanan were some topics, formally and informally discussed. The meeting lasted for a few hours at the party headquarters at Royapettah.



In a statement, OPS and EPS condemned the DMK government for allegedly instigating political vendetta against a newspaper threatening the pillars of democracy. The chief minister M K Stalin has started misusing the discretionary powers vested to him and he is holding the portfolio of home that regulates and controls the state police. The police members who raided the “Namadu Amma” premises in Alwarpet not only trespassed the media house, but they also illegally broke open the gates and doors to gain illegal entry. No prior notice or intimation was served to those administrating the building and working journalists were denied entry into their workplace and the staffers were ill-treated by the police. This is a clear case of police excess and the AIADMK condemns the government for such action, the statement said. The AIADMK leaders also urged chief minister M K Stalin to stop such political vendetta at once.