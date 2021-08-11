Four Held For Cheating Man Of Rs 56 Lakh Promising Msme Director Post

Chennai :

Chennai: Four persons who cheated an engineering graduate on the promise of getting him the post of director at Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) after receiving Rs 56.60 lakh from him have been arrested by Central Crime Branch.





The accused were identified as A Jebaraj (58) of Vathalagundu, M Venkatesan (34) of Virudhunagar, B Nirmal Kumar (26) of Pattiveeranpatti, and K Ayyasamy (56) of Virudhunagar.





The victim P Murali (34) of Kovilpathagai was approached by the gang who claimed that they knew senior officials in the police department and Tangedco that they get can get him a job at MSME, since he is an engineering graduate.





Believing them, he reportedly paid them Rs 56.60 lakh, but the appointment letter he received in return turned out to be fake.





Based on his complaint, the job fraud wing of CCB registered a case and arrested the suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.