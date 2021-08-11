Man sets self ablaze on road in Choolaimedu

Chennai :

A 33-year-old man immolated himself on a busy road in Choolaimedu on Tuesday night and succumbed to burns at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





The deceased G Prabakaran of Sri Ramapuram in Choolaimedu is said to be addicted to alcohol and often quarreled with his parents for money to buy liquor.





On Tuesday, Prabakaran's parents allegedly refused to give money after which he bought petrol at a petrol bunk on Nelson Manickam Road and reached Kanniyappan street. Around 8.30 pm, he suddenly poured the fuel upon himself and set himself ablaze.





Shocked passers-by doused the fire and rushed him to KMC, but Prabakaran died without responding to treatment a few hours later.





Aminjikarai police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.