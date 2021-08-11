Kovilpatti women trio conning senior citizens in city nabbed

Three women from Kovilpatti, who targeted senior citizens travelling on MTC buses and relieved their jewels, were arrested from their hometown. The accused were identified as Shanthi (35), Chinnathai (31) and Gowri.
Chennai: Four gold chains were seized from them. Police said the trio would loot on Mondays, as buses are usually crowded after the weekend. “They would reach Koyambedu by bus and then Mint area to look for elderly persons wearing jewels and travelling by bus on their own. They would sit next to them and divert their attention before relieving their gold chains,” said Tiruvottiyur inspector Bhuaveneshwari, whose team nabbed the accused. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage. A team also rushed to their hometown to retrieve the stolen jewels.
