Wed, Aug 11, 2021

Snatcher shares name and address to challenge victim

Published: Aug 11,202103:02 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Gummidipoondi police have launched a hunt for a snatcher who challenged the victim to trace him after sharing his name and address.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai: The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when the victim, R Mithilesh, went to a paan shop on Kattukollai Street. Police said that a man standing next to Mithilesh stole his mobile phone and fled the spot. When Mithilesh tried to chase, the suspect challenged him to trace him if possible and even said that his name was Manimaran from Vazhuthalambedu village, before escaping on a two-wheeler. Based on Mithilesh’s complaint, Gummidipoondi police have launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of the bike’s registration number.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations