Class 6 boy found dead on results day at Mogappair

Soon after his school results were declared on Monday, an 11-year-old boy was found dead at his house in Mogappair The deceased, D Praveen of Mogappair East, was a Class 6 student of a private school in the same locality and his parents work for an automobile company in Padi.

Representative Image Chennai : It is said that the boy had informed his parents the annual results would be declared by the school administration on Monday. When the couple left for work and returned home around 4 pm, they were shocked to find Praveen dead. He was removed from the noose and was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. On information, JJ Nagar police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and further investigation is on.