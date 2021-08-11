Grandfather, uncle, arrested for raping 7-year-old girl

Chennai :

Police said that the victim’s 62-year-old grandfather of Sithalapakkam works as a security guard. Last week he had visited his daughter’s house and took his grandchildren to his house saying that he would take care of them. Police said his 42-year-old son was also staying with him. On August 2, when the girl was sleeping, he sexually assaulted her. When she tried to seek help from her uncle (42) and brother (16), they also allegedly assaulted her.





On Sunday, when the girl’s mother visited Sithalapakkam and found that her health was very bad that she couldn’t even walk, she was rushed to the hospital. When enquired, the girl narrated the incident to her mother and soon a complaint was filed in the Madipakkam all-women police station.





The police who registered a case sent the girl to the Egmore children’s hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she was raped by more than one person.