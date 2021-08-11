Don’t insist on court order to give protection: Cops told

Chennai :

Directing the head of State police to issue a reminder to all the stations about a committee report based on which a 14-point guideline was issued through a GO dated November 24, 2008, Justice J Nisha Banu said the order was not implemented in letter and spirit even after 14 years, driving people unnecessarily to the court. “It is high time police officers respect the orders of this court and also the GO.” The court noted that the government constituted a committee and based on its recommendations, it had issued guidelines directing police officers to give protection to implement a civil court order and not insist on specific court order.





Justice Nisha Banu also observed that the officers continued to insist on the production of the civil court order perhaps without understanding the stage at which the police can interfere in civil jurisdiction. The judge also cited an earlier order of the court that said the objective was not to be an arbiter of civil dispute. “The police authorities, thus, cannot take over the job of civil court to adjudicate the disputes and that being the problem appears to have been redressed by GO Ms No 1580, dated 24.11.2008.” The observations were made in a plea in which the petitioner had sought police protection for him and his agricultural lands based on a civil court order in his favour.