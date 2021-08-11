AIIB official visits Metro Rail HQ, reviews projects

Chennai :

An official statement from the CMRL said, during the visit, Pandian was given a short presentation of the CMRL projects and their facilities.





AIIB is partly funding the CMRL’s phase II construction of the 18 km elevated line from Power House to Poonamallee Bypass stretch of the 26.1 km Corridor IV, connecting Lighthouse and Poonamallee bypass.





The release said CMRL managing director Pradeep Yadav explained the present status of the ambitious CMRL phase II project, especially the proposed AIIB-funded elevated packages of corridor IV and balance of corridor V.





Pandian also visited the operational control centre of the CMRL depot at Koyambedu and undertook a Metro train ride from Koyambedu Metro to Central Metro station.