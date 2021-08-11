Pandemic stalls volunteers but mechanised work by NGOs continue

Chennai :

“The pandemic stalled the volunteer-driven activities but mechanised work is being done with permissions from authorities and necessary precautions. Besides, people dumping waste into the waterbodies has drastically reduced over the years. With increased awareness, we soon would be in an era where there is no more waste dumping into waterbodies,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of the Environmentalist Foundation of India.





The NGOs are currently working on Sathangadu lake, Morai lake, Nandambakkam temple pond, Sithalapakkam lake, Arachi lake, Gandhi Road pond and Polachery lake. “In addition to this, we have signed an MoU with the Greater Chennai Corporation to develop two urban forest patches in the Manali region of North Chennai and the work is in progress,” said Arun.





Residents who had volunteered to work with NGOs in lake restorations have been unable to do so because of the pandemic. “We used to come together every week to clear garbage and water hyacinth from the lake before the lockdown,” said Seetharaman R, a resident of Madipakkam.