Dumping construction debris in the public place will attract fines varying from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000: Corporation

Chennai :

An official release from the corporation said that 400 metric ton capacity recycling centres have been set up at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumping yards to reuse the construction and demolition debris in the city. For dumping smaller volumes of debris, the corporation has identified a spot in each of the 15 zones in the city.





“Public should take the building and demolition debris to the identified spots in the zones alone. Those who violate would be fined under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Bylaws 2019. If the debris dumped is less than one ton, they would be fined Rs 2000 and if it over one ton, they will be fined Rs 5000,” it said, urging the public to extend their support to help maintain the city clean.