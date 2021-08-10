Vijay pays Rs 40L as entry tax for his Rolls Royce car imported from UK

Chennai :

Almost a month after the Madras High Court fined actor Vijay Rs 1 lakh for challenging the entry tax imposed to register his Rolls Royce car, the actor on Tuesday paid the entire tax amount of Rs 40 lakh.





Vijay had moved the High Court challenging the entry tax imposed by the Regional Transport office for the Rolls Royce he had imported from England. He claimed that he had paid the import duty to the Customs Department as levied under the Customs Act. But to register the vehicle, he had to pay an extraordinary entry tax, which resulted in him not being able to use the luxury vehicle.





