Vijay pays Rs 40L as entry tax for his Rolls Royce car imported from UK

The actor had moved the Madras High Court seeking to be abstained from paying the additional tax.
Almost a month after the Madras High Court fined actor Vijay Rs 1 lakh for challenging the entry tax imposed to register his Rolls Royce car, the actor on Tuesday paid the entire tax amount of Rs 40 lakh.
Vijay had moved the High Court challenging the entry tax imposed by the Regional Transport office for the Rolls Royce he had imported from England. He claimed that he had paid the import duty to the Customs Department as levied under the Customs Act. But to register the vehicle, he had to pay an extraordinary entry tax, which resulted in him not being able to use the luxury vehicle.
The Madras High Court, however, had dismissed the plea on July 13 and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for seeking to abstain from paying the entry tax.
Justice S M Subramaniam before whom the plea moved by Vijay Joseph came up, without revealing that he is an actor, had said, “The common men are motivated and encouraged to behave as a lawful citizen and pay tax and to thrive hard to achieve social justice in the society. If the rich, affluent and reputed people fail to pay the tax as applicable, then this Court with pain, records that it would be a long way to achieve the constitutional goals.”
