KMC gets ICU upgrade and 24/7 automatic patient monitoring system

Chennai :

Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai has upgraded 50 normal beds into step-down ICUs to facilitate critical care for 1,800 patients over the next 3 months. The hospital is one of the first hospitals to receive these facilities as a part of the MillionICU, an initiative that addresses the massive shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals.





The initiative launched by Dozee, enables contactless (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea and myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient using AI-powered triaging system.





Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of Kilpauk Medical College said that the MillionICU initiative will help hospitals to upgrade quickly and efficiently. "Dozee has helped us upgrade the step-down ICU infrastructure within a matter of a few days and we are already seeing the benefits of the deployment. The Kilpauk medical team is happy to now serve more patients and have a greater impact on their recoveries while keeping themselves safe and saving precious time,” she added.





The initiative has been launched with the goal of enabling public hospitals to tide over the current COVID- 19 crisis in the short-term and bring about a rapid, long-term transformation in India’s public healthcare infrastructure. Many other medical college hospitals and government hospitals are likely to benefit from the MillionICU initiative by upgrading critical care infrastructure in these hospitals across Tamil Nadu.





A 24/7 Central Monitoring Cell has also been set up at the hospital which enables healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients remotely who were previously monitored manually only every couple of hours.





The Central Monitoring Cell helps in saving crucial nursing hours and on an average, it saves around 30 min of nursing time per patient per day. The constant stream of patient data aids the medical staff with early detection of patient deterioration and notifies the care team of any abnormalities before it becomes critical. Custom alerts can be set for every patient, helping doctors optimise treatment plans, focus on deteriorating patients and provide improved proactive care.





Mudit Dandwate, CEO and Cofounder of Dozee said that the continuous monitoring cell will also aid the nursing staff with early detection of patient deterioration and notify the care team of any abnormalities that may be detected before it becomes critical. This will not only enable improved patient outcomes but also significantly reduces the load on nurses and doctors," he said.





The upgradation of facilities at Kilpauk Medical College was completed by leveraging the funds donated to the initiative by The State Bank of India Foundation.