Anna University gets Dr R Velraj as new vice-chancellor

Chennai :

Finally, Anna University has got new vice-chancellor with Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Dr R Velraj as the institution chief for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office.





A Raj Bhavan communique said Velraj, has a rich teaching experience of 33 years. He has worked as Director, Institute for Energy Studies Anna University, Chennai, and Director, Anna University-FRG Institute for CAD/CAM, presently working as Professor, Institute of Energy Studies, Anna University.





Stating that Velraj has vast research experience having published 193 research papers in Indexed Journals with H-Index 52 and citations more than 10,000. He has also presented 29 papers in international academic and research events He has presented 31 research papers in National Level Conferences and authored 3 books. In addition, he has executed 15 research projects worth Rs.17.85 crore. He has guided 33 Ph.D. Scholars and 2 M.S. students. He is having 2 patents and 6 Memorandum of Understandings to his credit.





Velraj formulated three courses for the Ph.D. program in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, introduced 9 new courses for the Master of Engineering, and was involved in the formulation of two academic programs for the Master of Engineering at Anna University.





He is familiar with the University Administration having 14 years of administrative experience as Director, Deputy Director, and Head of the Division. Besides, he has also functioned as a Member of the Board of Studies, Member of the Academic Council at Anna University and various Educational Institutions.