Ambattur eco-park: Spot for illegal activities, irks locals

Chennai :

The residents complain that these activities are happening when plants are overgrown and Water Resources Department (PWD) didn’t bother to clear them.





The Ambattur Lake is spread over 400 acres and the total cost for the project was Rs 13.90 crore, the work went for almost three years, and was inaugurated for public use in 2020. After six months the plants are overgrown as people could not even walk.





“The plants are overgrown six months ago, even the residents were used for walking, children used to play in the park in the evenings. But for the past two weeks, we spotted men drinking alcohol and playing cards hiding near the overgrown plants. Also, we found alcohol bottles lying on the floor and some broken pieces too, also they are urinating there itself, it is disgusting to even enter the lake for an evening walk,” said Ganesh Babu R, a resident of Ambattur.





“There is a temple nearby, and people are scared to even cross the lake especially women and children. If this situation continues for few more days, then it would lead to some serious issues in the locality. The government should clean the place soon, and monitor the lake regularly,” he added.





The residents have raised complaints to the respective department, and they are yet to get any response from them. Also, the public has asked permission to clean the lake, so that locals won’t be involved in any illegal activities, but they denied giving permission.





“We wrote a complaint to CM cell to clean the lake by ourselves, but they refused to give permission for the residents to do it. Even the WRD or Corporation is not bothered to inspect the place and take action immediately. Each and every day has become scary to walk that side because we can’t predict anything when they are drunk,” said SP Nedumaran, another resident of Ambattur.





Speaking to DT Next, Karthikeyan, Assistant Engineer, Water Resources Department said that they trim the plants which are overgrown regularly and ensured the illegal activities and overgrown vegetation will be cleared at the earliest.