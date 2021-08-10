How DVAC cracked the bidding puzzle: 'Different' bidders, but same IP address and same mobile numbers

Chennai :

DVAC sleuths while looking through the details found that many bids for various works in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations worth over Rs.811 crore clearly reveal that at the bidding stage itself, accused persons and companies colluded among themselves and submitted their online Bids using the same Standard Internet Protocol (IP-IV) address, on same date and one after the other.





All these works come under SP Velumani, being the municipal administration minister at that time.





This implies that all the persons operated from same computer, establishing their collusion against the existing rules.





For example, S.P.Anbarasan’s firm Senthil &Co and one Rajan Rathinasamy are registered contractors of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Both parties had bid for 47 tenders among themselves during the years 2014 and 2017. It is revealed that, both the contractors were registered under the same mobile number and also the bids were submitted from the same IP Address one after the other.





Indicating that both the parties are one and the same and are colluded for the purpose of bidding.









Also, it is an established law that, competitive bids in a tender submitted by a company and another bid submitted by one of its own directors, are prohibited, whereas 5 tenders of Coimbatore Corporation during 2014-2015, the KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd and it’s director, K.Chandraprakash, bid amongst themselves and one of them won the contract.





DVAC further noted that there is a clear pattern of collusive bidding, in 14 tenders of Coimbatore Corporation during 2014-2015 worth Rs.5.86 Crores, in which only two parties, i.e, KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd and J.Robert Raja, bid for tenders and KCP Engineers won all the 14 contract. It is to be noted that K.Chandraprakash is the director of KCP Engineers (P) Ltd and J.Robert Raja was also the shareholder of KCP Engineers (P) Ltd.









Glaringly, the EMD for J Robert Raja for ail the 14 tenders were paid from the account of Mrs. Sundari, mother of K. Chandraprakash, the director of KCP engineers Pvt Ltd .





Similarly, pattern of collusive bidding is seen in case of the firm S.P.Builders, a proprietorship concern owned by R.Murugesan. The data analysis of 131 Tender files of the Coimbatore Corporation for the period between January 2015 and October 2015, reveals that SP builders has been used as a shell bidder/ the only co-bidder in all the 131 tenders. Out of 131 tenders, it lost 130 tenders to one of the firms namely, KCP Engineers (P) Ltd, Vardhan Infrastructure, Constronics India, P.Senthil & Co or J.Robert Raja.