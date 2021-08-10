Mogappair: Class 6 boy ends life on the day of school results

Chennai :

A 11-year-old boy was found hanging in his house in Mogappair on Monday, on the day the school results announced.





The deceased D Praveen of Mogappair East was a Class 6 student of a private school in the same locality, while his parents were employed in an automobile company in Padi.





Praveen and his wife left for work as usual in the morning and returned home around 4 pm. They were shocked to find Praveen hanging from the ceiling. He was removed from the noose and rushed to a private hospital nearby, but he was declared brought dead.





On information, JJ Nagar police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





The boy had informed his parents the annual results would be declared by the school administration on Monday.