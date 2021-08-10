As COVID pauses city’s night life, DJs move from clubs to Clubhouse

Chennai :

“As the resto-bars and clubs remain closed, we have no job opportunities other than private events, which are restricted too. The groups in Clubhouse have turned out to be a great opportunity for us in these tough times as people have started recognising our work. As a person not so comfortable before the camera, Clubhouse has been a go-to platform for me to present my work the way I want. I have continuously played for 4-5 hours in different groups as it also helps us to understand different kinds of audiences by breaking geographical barriers, “ said DJ Bob (Mohan Babu).





The groups on Clubhouse called clubs have been serving as a virtual replacement to the resto-bars and nightclubs with thousands of people hosting events, live concerts and celebrations.





“We have a club called Tamil Pasanga and Ponunga of close to 30K followers on Clubhouse, wherein we have DJs from different parts of the city and other states. More than 30 DJs have played at our club and there are close to 300 listeners every day. Our shows go on from 10 pm to morning 6 am. Clubhouse has turned out to be a major relief for all the music lovers,” said Hariharan, VJ and admin of a popular club.



