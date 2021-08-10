Man killed in Tondiarpet for refusing to buy liquor

A 54-year-old man was beaten to death by a trio when he refused to buy liquor to one of the accused in Tondiarpet and the police arrested the suspects on Monday.
Chennai: On information that a man was found dead on Tiruvottiyur High Road, the Tondiarpet police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as H Jaffer, a pavement dweller. Investigation revealed that he separated from his family 25 years ago and was working at a steel company. Due to the lockdown, he lost his job and started working at a Tasmac shop. A few days ago, one Magesh started an argument with Jaffer demanding to buy him liquor and the latter allegedly beat him. Magesh and two accomplices planned a revenge attack on Sunday night and murdered him. The police secured Magesh and his accomplices, S Selvam (32) and R Saravanan (41) of Tondiarpet.
