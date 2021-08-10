1 held for misuse of popular brand name to sell face masks

A garment company in the city has come under police radar and its proprietor has been arrested by the CCB for misusing the logo of a popular textile brand to produce and distribute 'substandard' face masks.

Representative Image Chennai : The accused was identified as T Karunanidhi (36) of Poonamallee, who runs Andreo Fashions in Parivakkam near Poonamallee. Face masks, a computer and raw materials were seized from the premises on Saturday during a raid. The arrest comes after Dinesh Kumar, regional manager of Vennila Clothing Company and ENES Textile Mills, who produce masks and other garments under the brand name Ramraj, lodged a complaint along with video evidence.