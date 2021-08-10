Gang of 4 robs cellphones worth Rs 10 lakh from shop on OMR

The police are searching for unidentified men who robbed mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh from a showroom on OMR, on Sunday.
Chennai: When the staff were making the arrangements to shut the shop, four men came in, pretending to be customers. While the staff were showing them phones, the gang showed a sickle and threatened the staff. The police said the gang made one staff member sit on the floor and kept the sickle to his throat and asked the other staff members to pack all mobile phones gunny bags before fleeing the spot. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the robbers.
