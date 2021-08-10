Teen death: Soft drink manufacturing unit sealed

Nearly a week after a teenage girl collapsed and died in the city after consuming a bottled carbonated drink, the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram was sealed by the food safety officials on Monday.
Chennai:
While the unit run by Akshaya Food Products had already been shut as a precautionary measure and for the unhygienic practices observed, the action to permanently close it came after further inspection revealing health risks for consumers of the soft drink named Togito Cola.
S Dharani of Odaikuppam, Besant Nagar, died after consuming the drink on August 3 and the Sastri Nagar police had registered a case.
