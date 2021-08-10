Pregnant woman injured as car runs amok in Tiruvanmiyur

A pregnant woman and her two-year-old daughter had a narrow escape with minor injuries after a car ran amok in Tiruvanmiyur and rammed parked autorickshaws and two-wheelers on Sunday night.
Chennai: Thiruthamma (28) and Pranika (2) of Tiruvanmiyur Kuppam were walking home around 8 pm when a black Santro ran out of control in reverse and rammed a parked autorickshaw. The autorickshaw, in turn, hit the victims, while the car moved forward and hit two bikes parked on the other side. Onlookers thrashed the driver, identified as Arunkumar of Adyar, before handing him over to police. Though Arunkumar claimed he was not under the influence of alcohol and that the acceleration pedal of the car malfunctioned, police collected blood, urine samples to confirm the same. Adyar traffic investigation police registered a case under 279 and 337 of IPC. Meanwhile, Poonamallee traffic investigation police booked 11 motorists on seven bikes for racing on the outer ring road and fined them Rs 1,100.
