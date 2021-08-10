Fake cop claims he handled tasks for Intel chief

Chennai :

While explaining his photograph with a yesteryear actress, he had falsely claimed before his circle of friends that she was receiving harassment calls on her phone and he ‘was sent to attend the issue personally by State intelligence head’.





“Good at weaving stories like this, he made people believe him,” said an officer from Dindigul adding the photos with political leaders and police officers, which he posted on social media, were meant to impress people and flaunt his reach which also helped him to extort money.





In another picture, in which he was seen with former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi, he claimed she met him to ‘appreciate his work in the Army as major’. He had been visiting a few schools as a special guest in Army uniform and delivering speeches there.





In another picture on his social media post, he was seen with a woman in a police uniform. ‘She was also a fake cop. She is his friend and she claimed she was a member of a Hindu outfit,” sources added.





Vijayan, 42, from Kolathur in Chennai was arrested a week ago in Dindigul when he tried to pose as a Q-branch DSP. He was carrying a fake police identity card and air pistol. He had been allegedly collecting charity funds from women and some of them were sexually exploited by him.