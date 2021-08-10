SSI swoons to death at CoP's office

A 58-year-old special sub-inspector attached to the intelligence section at city police commissionerate fell unconscious while being at work and was declared brought dead at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Monday evening.
Chennai: The deceased T Gopalakrishnan of Nerkundram was ans IS cop for the Central Crime Branch and the incident happened around 7 pm. Police said that Gopalakrishnan complained if chest pain and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to RGGGH but was declared brought dead around 7.15 pm. Police said that Gopalakrishnan was 1986 batch officer.
