City organisation to launch campaign for International Youth Day

Chennai :

Sehaj Sahni, the founder of Indian Youth Cafe, tells us that the theme of International Youth Day 2021 is Transforming food systems: Youth innovation for humans. “We are planning to do a campaign called Chennai SCP (sustainable consumption and production ) Youth Action. We are trying to create an alarming reminder for people in Chennai to rethink how we can collectively work towards promoting positive and feasible lifestyle choices and actions in our communities and neighbourhoods. This can be done by showcasing the urgent need of changing our consumption and production patterns and moving towards a more sustainable living right from our households to our workspaces. We are creating this as a model campaign for other Corporations, NGOs, non-formal/ formal youth groups, etc,” says Sehaj Sahni.





Team Indian Youth Cafe is doing the campaign with Greater Chennai Corporation/Chennai Smart City Ltd. and with the support and guidance of UNEP SL and Education team. “Those who are interested to be part of the campaign should submit a form. We have three different action plans – first will be to do a photoshoot at Kodungaiyur dumpyard involving youngsters who are interested in preserving and conserving the environment. We are also looking at urban designers, architects, environmentalists, etc, to join the campaign. The second plan is to host young citizens walk (second edition) at Kodungaiyur dumpyard and the third plan is Chennai SCP youth action challenge,” he adds.