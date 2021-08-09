Tamil Nadu fishermen protest against draft Marine Fisheries bill

Chennai :













Fishermen also said that they have been dependent on sea for their livelihood for several centuries but now in the name of a new Bill central government is trying to handover the sea to multinational companies. Fishermen also said that they have been dependent on sea for their livelihood for several centuries but now in the name of a new Bill central government is trying to handover the sea to multinational companies.

In the protest in Chennai, fishermen attached to Tamil Nadu Puducherry Fishermen Federation raised slogans against central government for the Marine Fisheries Bill and urged centre not to introduce the Bill in the ongoing Parliamentary session. As mark of protest fishermen raised black flags in their boats and houses and shouted slogans.In the protest, fishermen from coastal districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry participated. Similar protests were stated in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts in which fishermen warned centre that if they introduce the Bill protests will get intense as priests will be staged outside central government offices across the state.