Fruits prices increased by 30pc after two weeks at Koyembedu market

Chennai :

Almost after two weeks, the prices of fruits have increased by 30 percent at Koyambedu wholesale market due to a shortage of supply and a dip in sales. The traders said that only when temples are opened, and there will weddings after August 15, till then there will be a hike in fruits price. Meanwhile, the prices of the vegetables are below Rs 30, and it is expected to increase at least by 10 per cent from next week.





“Due to the shortage of supply the prices have increased by 30 percent, also there is a slight dip in the business for the past two weeks. So, we are expecting the sale will be normal when temples perform their regular pooja, and weddings will start happening after August 15, until then the prices will be fluctuating. As the sale has decreased recently, at least 10 – 15 tonnes of fruits are wasted every day,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





Currently, apples sold for Rs 200 – Rs 250 per kg (foreign and Indian), sweet lime for Rs 30 –Rs 35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 – Rs 40 per kg, orange and grapes for Rs 100 per kg, and pomegranate sold for Rs 150 – Rs 200 per kg, Meanwhile, the vegetable prices are below Rs 30, and it is expected to increase at least by 10 per cent from next week. P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association said, “As the production of carrot is very less at Ooty, the price of carrots has increased. Now, expect carrots, other vegetables are sold less than Rs 30 per kg, but it is expected to increase by 10 percent from next week. And we are witnessing a dip in sales by 50 percent. And now they have changed the timing so only in the coming week at least 25 per cent of business will be affected at the market.” Carrot sold for Rs 60 per kg, beetroot for Rs 25 – Rs 30 per kg, cabbage Rs 10 per kg, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes sold for Rs 20 per kg, broad beans Rs 20 – Rs 30per kg, and beans sold for Rs 25 per kg.