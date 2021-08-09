Drunk man slips from third floor to death

A 31-year-old who went to sleep on the terrace of a three-storey building slipped from there and died in Kodungaiyur on Sunday night.
Chennai: The deceased R Iyyappan was native of Ulundurpet and worked as an earthmover operator in the city, staying at Krishnamurthy Nagar in Kodungaiyur.
Iyyappan who shared the room with two other friends climbed to the terrace under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night and a few hours later, he was found laying on the ground in a pool if blood.
Passers-by alerted police, and he was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he was declared brought dead.
Kodungaiyur police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on. Iyyappan is survived by wife Kalpana and three children who live in Ulundurpet.
