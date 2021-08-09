Active cases in Chennai set to cross 2,000 again, TPR hovers around 1 per cent

Chennai :

According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city had 1,981 active cases on Sunday morning, just 19 less from the 2,000-mark.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases crossed the 100-mark in 11 zones with Anna Nagar having 215 active cases, which is the highest. Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet and Sholinganallur had less than 100 active cases with Manali having only 25. The city had more than 2,000 active cases on July 4, with the number at 2,168.





A total of 8,337 people died due to the virus in Chennai Corporation limits. Of the zones, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam reported more than 900 deaths with 964, 954 and 934 respectively.





Since the beginning of the outbreak, the city reported 5,39,487 COVID cases of which 5,29,191 have recovered, which is around 98 per cent recovery.





On the other hand, the vaccination drive in the city has been intensified as 32,276 people received their vaccines on Saturday.





Of the total people vaccinated on the day, 21,959 received their first dose while 10,317 persons received their second dose.





In total, 33,27,481 doses, including both doses, have been administered in the city.





Meanwhile, the civic body intensified the enforcement of safety protocols as Rs 5,98,300 fine was collected between August 1 and August 7. On August 1 alone, Rs 1,70,900 was collected.





However, Chennai Corporation has decided not to extend the local local lockdown in nine localities where commercial activity is higher.





The civic body had imposed lockdown in areas like T Nagar, Purasaiwalkam and other areas till Monday 6 am.