Univs, colleges mull physical classes even as online teaching sessions set to resume

Chennai :

Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan said the government has announced that all courses, except for the first year, could be conducted in Arts, Science, Polytechnic, and Engineering colleges through online mode from Monday for the academic year 2021-22.





He said all the directors including technical education, collegiate education, and the registrars of all universities under the aegis of Higher Education Department were instructed to ensure that all the government and government-aided self-financing Arts and Science, Engineering, Polytechnic colleges follow all guidelines for online classes.





“The COVID protocol should be followed and it is instructed that the faculties attend the college on all working days without fail,” he added.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that all the colleges including private universities and related institutions were instructed to ensure that all the students were getting access to the online classes.





However, Anna University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) has sought reopening of classes for colleges too as students pursuing technical education will have to get practical (lab) knowledge. “College students could be asked to come on a rotation basis as they were remaining idle for 14 months,” said Arul Aram of AUTA.





“The students should be asked to be vaccinated before the opening of HEIs as it would ensure their safety,” said S Kothai, Principal, Ethiraj College for Women.