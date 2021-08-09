Heart rate mapping boon to all age groups: Experts

Chennai :

Doctors say heart rhythm managements like CRYOablation and LA appendage closures for Atrial fibrillation and newer heart failure device technologies have helped in saving patients from severe heart damage and heart failure.





“A 12-year-old boy who complained of palpitation a few weeks ago was not evaluated at that time and symptoms got worsened to the extent that the boy needed non-invasive ventilator support and intravenous medications to maintain his blood pressure. On evaluation, we found his heart muscle weakened badly due to rapid heart rate in the last few weeks. Boy was stabilised in the critical care unit but his abnormal fast heart rate could not be controlled with medications. With advanced 3D mapping guided Radiofrequency ablation procedure under general anaesthesia, the source for his abnormal fast heart rate was identified and heart failure prevented,” said Dr AM Karthigesan, Senior Consultant Cardiologist - Electrophysiologist, Clinical Lead, Dept of Cardiac Pacing - Electrophysiology at Apollo Hospitals.





“We neutralise the source using invasive methods, and as muscle weakness improves, heart rate is normalised. This can improve the quality of life, prevent the person from taking too many medications and save lives in many cases,” he said.





He said the reasons can be age-specific and mainly happens because of electrical functioning in the heart. If the treatment is delayed, it can cause disturbances in the functioning of the heart. As these issues are potentially curable, it is better to ensure timely evaluation. The success rate of these techniques is more than 90 per cent.





In general, rapid and abnormally fast heart rate goes undetected or not treated, it can weaken the heart muscle and causes heart failure. This problem can happen at any age starting from newborn to old age.





Senior cardiologist Dr Prabhakar said elderly people can have common rhythm problems like atrial fibrillation with fast heart rate can either develop heart failure or worsening of existing heart failure with breathing difficulty. “Irregular heartbeat and rhythm will worsen the heart functioning and it can produce heart failure. The physicians have to identify these signs, especially in the elderly people,” he said.