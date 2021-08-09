Funds for city Corpn stuck over delay in submitting papers

Chennai :

According to an official source from the Corporation, the money was spent to purchase masks and other materials, and food for field workers. “The head office has sent an instruction to all the departments and zonal offices to send the utilisation certificates,” the source said.





The instruction said that Rs 252 crore expenditure was incurred during the first wave up to January. “The amount was received via State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Due to the non-submission of utilisation certificates, our proposal for Rs 30 crore is stuck in Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) office,” an official said.





Of the Rs 252 crore, Rs 44.7 crore was spent towards procuring PPE kits, N95 and triple layer masks, gloves and thermometers. Food for conservancy staff and volunteers cost Rs 79 crore.





Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation provided medical counselling to around 1.30 lakh persons who recovered from COVID-19. According to a statement from the civic body, tele counselling has been given by the doctors to 1,29,712 recovered persons under the post-COVID care initiative.





Of the total recovered patients contacted, 5,874 were given counselling through VidMed application, as they complained of some symptoms, the statement added.