Forced to take detour, Velachery residents warn protests over closed lane

Bikers using narrow gap in dividers to skip detour of more than one kilometre on ECR in Velachery

Chennai :

The public was using the lane to reach areas in Velachery, including Vijayanagar, Tansi Nagar, Baby Nagar and Dhandeeswaran Nagar, as the twin-flyover that connects Taramani Link Road and Velachery bypass road is still under construction.





“There are schools, markets and hospitals on both sides, and because the lane has remained closed from May, we have to travel for more than a kilometre. The department didn’t make an alternate arrangement way before closing the way. Due to this, it is difficult for heavy vehicles too,” said M Balakrishnan, general secretary, Tansi Nagar Welfare Association in Velachery.





When they complained to the Highways Department, they were told that once the bridge is opened, an alternate lane would be opened. However, the flyover work is still in progress, and would take at least five to six months to be complete.





“For the past two months, we are forced to walk longer distance to go to the market or even the hospital. Also, the autorickshaw and taxi drivers are charging double the rate, pointing out that they have to take a circuitous route to reach the destination. Even in case of an emergency, we can’t get an auto. The department should make a temporary lane to cross the road,” said Sreeja S, a resident of Baby Nagar.





When contacted, an official from Highways Department said they would reopen the lane for the public a month before the flyover is opened for traffic.