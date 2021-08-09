Meera Mithun faces arrest for casteist slur

Chennai :

Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A1a (promoting disharmony and enmity by words), 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear to any section of the public), 505 (2) (public mischief) of IPC and three other sections of SC/ST Act have been slapped against the actress by the cybercrime sleuths of the Central Crime Branch, based on a complaint by Vanni Arasu of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).





In the video, she allegedly made derogatory remarks against Scheduled Caste people and said they should be thrown out from the film industry. While police have launched a hunt for the actress, her Twitter handle on which she has posted the video has been suspended.





This is not the first time the actress courted controversy and made headlines for her remarks against popular artists and their spouses. Though the actress has appeared only in supporting roles in movies, she became known beyond the film industry after her participation in the BiggBoss reality show.