Work on Corridor-4 of Chennai Metro Phase-II gathers pace

Chennai :

The Phase-II of the network comprises three corridors – Madhavaram-SIPCOT (Corridor 3), Poonamallee – Light House (Corridor 4), and Madhavaram – Sholinganallur (Corridor 5), running a total distance of 118.9 km.





CMRL has awarded contracts to construct the elevated stretch from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur on Corridor 4 to a joint venture, Hindustan Constructions Company and KEC International Ltd (HCC-KEC), while L&T would construct the elevated line from Power House to Porur junction.





Metro officials said that the contractor has erected barricades along Porur bypass, Iyyappanthangal and Poonamallee started the pilling work and pre-construction activities. “The contractors would initially take up pile load testing and other pre-construction activities for the first few months along the stretch before commencing the actual piling work,” the official said.





The HCC-KEC joint venture would construct a 7.955 km elevated section with nine stations from Porur junction to Poonamallee bypass, while L&T would take up construction of 7.945 km elevated stretch with nine stations between Power House and Porur jn. The latter would also construct a two-level elevated line, as both corridor 4 and corridor 5 run parallel between Alwarthiru Nagar and Porur Junction.





“Both the contractors have to complete the elevated line works in 36 months’ time. If everything works fine, the elevated stretch of Corridor 4 would be the first line to come into operation in Phase-II,” the official said.





Metro officials said that with the traffic police giving the green signal for the traffic plan for Power House-Porur junction stretch, the contractor would start barricading to take up pile load testing works soon.