DT Campus: SRM Research Centre surgeons perform video assisted fistula surgery

The usual treatment is an open fistulectomy or fistulotomy procedure, with the wound laid open in the perianal region, which takes time to heal, thereby delaying normal life of the patient. Further, there is the risk of these procedures causing damage to faecal continence.





With these in mind, the surgeon at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH and RC) in Kattankulathur have attempted to do a Video Assisted Anal Fistula Treatment (VAAFT) for patients.This novel technique, developed in 2006, is gaining popularity all around the world. SRM’s first patient was a 25-year-old male who came to the OPD with complaints of perianal discharge. Investigations were done which confirmed the diagnosis of fistula-in-ano. He was successfully treated with VAAFT and was discharged the next day as he had minimal post-operative pain, there was no open wound and there were no major complaints.





“We have so far done five cases of VAAFT with a high level of patient satisfaction,” said Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical and Health Sciences Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar.





Sethu Institute of Technology conducts career webinar





Sethu Institute of Technology, Madurai, Department of Computer Science and Business System has released a report of a webinar on “designing the future today” recently. The webinar was handled by Resource Person Vignesh TN, Senior Software Developer, Accenture, Chennai. He explained common mistakes made by Engineering students and how to overcome them. The webinar covered various aspects on how to design the future in IT. The webinar was organised on behalf of management members, Principal A Senthilkumar and Vice-Principal GD Sivakumar. The convenor of the webinar was R Aghila, HoD.





Dream offers for 195 VIT students





A total of 195 students from the 2022 batch in VIT University netted dream offers in nearly 75 top notch companies. Out of them, 21 were placed in Microsoft, said VIT University Chancellor G Viswanathan. This year, the top package offered was Rs 75 lakh per annum for students belonging to the 2022 batch. Similarly, 129 students of the batch received pre-placement offers during their summer internships and 81 students received salary packages of Rs 25 lakh per year, said the Chancellor. Internal placements for PG students, resulted in 118 companies selecting a total of 912 students, he stated.