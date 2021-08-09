Surfers ready to fight the wave at Mahabs

Chennai :

Nithish Varun, a second-year student at Hindustan University, who has been surfing for the past eight years, shares those reasons with us. “Surfing has made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics and that’s encouraging news for all of us. This inspires us to play hard. Secondly, a national-level competition is being held at Kovalam — Covelong Classic 2021 after two years. We get to interact, watch and compete against other surfers from across the country. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the talents that we have been learning in surfing. Living near the beach, I go to the beach very often. After seeing many foreigners surfing, I got interested in the sport. Surfing instructor Mumu gave me the first surfing board and he taught me surfing. That time also, many youngsters from the fishing community joined surfing. We all learned together. For the past 10 years, I have been practicing surfing. Daily, I train from 6 to 11 in the morning and during the afternoon from 3 to 6 pm,” says 19-year-old Nithish Varun.





There will be two categories - 16 & under and 17 & above (open category). Around 20 surfers from Mahabalipuram will be participating in the three-day event. Sanjay Kumar (21), a fisherman-turned-surfer, loves to be in the water most of the time. “Being a fisherman, I am aware of the high and low tides. So, I have the upper hand over other surfers. I wish to represent India in international competitions,” Sanjay informs.





Yuvaraj, who just turned 18, started with bodyboard surfing and later shifted to surfing.









A surfer at Mahabalipuram





“We do have many talented surfers here. But we don’t get enough recognition. I wanted to place Mahabalipuram on the surfing map. If a few surfers from Mahabalipuram win in this competition, they can enter the national rankings which would help them to get recognised for the journey to represent India in the next Olympics 2024 or 2028,” says Yuvaraj, excitedly. The SFI (Surfing Federation of India) competition will be held at Surf Turf Covelong from August 9 to 11.





Aine Edwards has been documenting the surfing community (who lives in the fishermen’s colony) for the past ten years. She says that surfing is changing lives in the fishing villages of India ﻿— it’s empowering the next generation with new skills, hopes, dreams and a lot of self-esteem. “Surfing gives equality to all. When you step into the sea and face a wave, nature does not judge you, it’s what you do with the wave that matters over the next 20 seconds. It’s like dancing with attitude, a highly addictive and fun-loving sport. One local surfer told me: ‘Surfing makes me somebody, without surfing I am nobody’,” Aine says with a smile.