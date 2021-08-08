Drunk man hits wife with dumbbell, kills her near Mamallapuram

Chennai :

The deceased Ananthi was married to the accused Ravikumar of Payanur village and the couple has two children. Ravikumar, a daily wage labourer, is said to have been addicted to liquor and spent all his earnings for alcohol, which often led to quarrel between the couple.





On Saturday night too, a quarrel erupted between the couple since Ravikumar came home drunk and he reportedly beat Ananthi under the influence of alcohol. To deter him, Ananthi threatened that she would him behind bars by complaining to Mamallapuram all-women police station about the abuse, after which the couple went to sleep.





However, Ravikumar who woke in the wee hours of Sunday, hit his wife with a dumbbell, which he keeps at home for workout, and murdered her at the spot.





While he fled the house, his children who woke up in the morning were shocked to find her mother lying in a pool of blood raised an alarm and the neighbours alerted Mamallapuram police.





A team rushed to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. The dumbbell was seized from the house and Ravikmumar was picked up from the same locality. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.