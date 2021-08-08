Cash assistance to GCC stuck

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation source, the expenditure was made to purchase masks, food and other materials for the use of field workers.





"The head office has sent an instruction to all the departments and zonal offices to send the utilization certificates," the source said.





The instruction said that Rs. 252 Crore expenditure was incurred during the first wave up to January. "The amount was received via SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund). Due to the non submission of utilization certificates, our proposal of Rs. 30 Crore is stuck in CRA office," an official said.





Of the Rs. 252 Crore, Rs. 44.7 Crore was spent towards procurement of PPE kits, N95 and triple layer masks, gloves and thermometers. A whopping Rs. 79 Crore was spent towards food for conservancy staff and volunteers.





Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has provided medical counselling to around 1.30 lakh persons, who recovered from COVID-19.





According to a Chennai Corporation statement, tele counselling has been given by the doctors to 1,29,712 recovered persons under post COVID-19 care initiative.





Of the total recovered patients contacted, 5,874 were given counselling through VidMed application as they complained of some symptoms.