Trial traffic diversion for Chennai Metro rail phase 2 works along Power House to Porur

Chennai :

The Kodambakkam Power House to Porur junction stretch is part of Corridor 4 connecting Light House with Poonamallee. Power House to Poonamallee will be an elevated line while the rest of the stretch would be an underground tunnel.





According to the Greater Chennai Traffic police, there will no diversion for the vehicles which are coming from Porur to Kodambakkam bridge.





“Traffic on Arcot road from 80 feet road junction to Power House junction is one way. Vehicles which are coming from Kodambakkam bridge intended to go to Saligramam and Porur should take a compulsory left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai – Ashok Nagar Police Station junction right - 2nd Avenue junction – straight – PT Rajan Salai – Raja Mannar Salai – 80 feet road – Arcot Road then go to Porur,” the police said.





Vehicles that are coming from Kodambakkam Bridge intended to go to Vadapalani junction should take a compulsory left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Salai to proceed toward Vadapalani.





The release said that the vehicles which are coming from Porur intended to go to KK Nagar will not be allowed to take right at 80 feet Road junction, instead of that the vehicles should reach Vadapalani junction and take right then reach their destination through PT Rajan Salai.





Vehicles that are coming from Ashok Pillar intended to go to Kodambakkam Bridge is not allowed to proceed straight at Ashok Nagar police station junction. Instead of that the vehicles should take a compulsory left and take right at Duraisami Salai and reach their destination via Kodambakkam post office.





In the case of vehicles that are coming from Vadapalani junction intended to go to Duraisamy Salai is not allowed to take right at the junction, instead of that, the vehicles should reach their destination via Power House junction and Ambedkar Salai.





Vehicles that are coming from KK Nagar intended to go to 100 feet road is not allowed to take right at Raja Mannar Salai junction. Instead of that the vehicles take left and reach 100 ft road via 80 feet road and Arcot road.





Vehicles that are coming from Koyambedu proceeding towards Ashok Pillar would have to take left at Vadapalani junction and reach their destination via Power House junction.