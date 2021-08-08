Seized rifles turn out to be dummy ones for Suriya film, assistant director freed

Chennai :

Special sub-inspector Palani and team intercepted a two-wheeler on the 100-ft road near Koyambedu and a search led to the seizure of two INSAS rifles. Though the man claimed that the rifles were dummy to be used in movies, he was taken to the police station for interrogation.





The man was identified as A Victor (27) of Perambur, who allegedly informed police that he worked as an assistant to director Pandiraj of Pasanga and Kadaikutti Singam fame. He also informed the police that he was taking the rifles to the CMBT to send them to Karaikudi where the shooting of Pandiaraj’s upcoming film Etharkum Thuninthavan starring actor Suriya in the lead role is underway.





However, since there were no proper documents to carry the dummy rifles, he was detained at the police station for further investigation.





The first look of Etharkum Thunindhavan was released on social media recently in which Suriya is shown killing people with a sword and pistol.