5 including woman drive away truckload of paddy

Chennai :

The paddy which reached the yard in Korukkupet from Thanjavur was supposed to be taken to a rice mill in Tiruvallur. On August 3, R Gopalakrishnan (50) of Kodungaiyur drove the lorry from the yard and parked it on the north avenue in MKB Nagar to take rest at home. He returned the next morning and was shocked to find the lorry along with the paddy missing.





Based on his complaint, MKB Nagar police launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. Meanwhile, they received information that the lorry had been parked in Orikai in the Kancheepuram district. A team rushed to the village and seized the truck. Two men — M Raja (42) and C Selvarasu (43) of Kancheepuram — were secured and based on their inputs, D Raja (44) of Broadway, R Parthasarathy (25) of Vyasarpadi and K Priya (37) of Pulianthope were arrested. Police said it was Priya who informed the other two about the truck after which the duo drove it away. “They changed the bags of the paddy and sold them, but we have seized the entire quantity of the paddy,” said inspector Rajakumar adding that all five were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.