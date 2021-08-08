GCC extends deadline for contract work for restoration of 24 water bodies in city

Chennai :

According to a special council resolution, the completion of works is delayed owing to the delay in commencement of works. “Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the works could not be executed up to June. Also, the works were delayed due to monsoon, Cyclone Nivar and State Assembly elections,” the resolution said.





The civic body had taken up the restoration and rejuvenation of 47 waterbodies at an estimated cost of Rs 109.88 crore under Chennai Mega City Development Mission Fund 2019-20.





Tenders were called for the restoration and rejuvenation of the waterbodies in 24 packages, and work orders issued in January 2020.





“The contract period for the work packages varies from 6 months to 18 months, and it is submitted that 80 per cent of the works have been completed and the balance works are in progress,” the resolution added.





All the waterbodies are in extended zones. Apart from this, the Corporation also is also renovating other waterbodies under Smart City Mission. Meanwhile, the civic body has dropped the contractor, who was awarded the work at Edayanchavadi Tank, Kulakarai pond, Harikrishnapuram pond and Manjapakkam Pond restoration in Manali zone for delay in completion of works.