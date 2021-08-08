Home-grown talent is 5th V-C of SRM IST

Chennai :

Dr Muthamizhchelvan is a home-grown talent of SRM, who has started his career as a lecturer in the department of physics, and is a part of the institution for over 35+ years. The Founder Chancellor on the occasion of welcoming the new Vice-Chancellor, sent a strong message to the internal community on his trust in fellow members and freedom to grow within and lead.





“SRMIST is a unique breed of multi-stream university outgrown from challenges of the century through its agility, valour and culture. It has been a land of opportunities for the academic and innovation community turning to the brighter sides for more than a lakh of students and researchers. The new age challenges require a thorough understanding of the global learning ecosystem and the strongly inherited strengths of the university to set a new benchmark in the education space,” Dr Muthamizhchelvan on assuming office shared his thoughts.