SIP offers free courses to COVID victims’ kids

Chennai :

During an announcement Dinesh Victor, Managing Director, SIP Academy India said, “The pandemic has left a big scar in all walks of life. Until we overcome this period it’s only fair to be an aiding hand to one another during this tough phase of our lives. SIP Academy has identified those students who need our support at this time. 141 children of our SIP Abacus and Global art courses have lost one of their parents so far.”





Stating that the SIP Academy India will offer them course free cost in which they are currently enrolled, he said, “The course takes around 3.5 to 4 years to complete. Irrespective of which level the child is currently at, we will offer the full course free of cost – waiving away the applicable monthly fee”.





“We have 4,000 women instructors across India, who teach two internationally accredited programmes- SIP Abacus and Global Art. Of the 850 franchisees who own and run the teaching centres, 95% are women. The energy and enthusiasm of our partners have allowed us to achieve the transformation in our business. The course instructors kept over 75,000 kids motivated and eager to learn – with over 2 million hours of sessions,” he added.