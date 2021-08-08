Online series introduces scented rice varieties

Chennai :

“Scented rices have been known to India since the times of the Charaka (600 BC) and Susruta (400 BC). They were often the choicest food of the kings, royalty, elite and also the common man, who reserved and used it for special occasions. Some rice varieties emit a scent in the field during milling, retain it during storage and when cooked as well. Scented rice can be long, short, red, brown, black and white,” says team Spirit of the Earth.





Explaining the reason to start a series to introduce scented rices of India, the representative adds, “In line with the Independence Day, we thought we’d celebrate the whole month by showcasing scented rices. When you say scented rice, people can only think of basmati. But every state in India has its variety of scented rice — some have a strong fragrance, some mild, some are short, a few are long, there are white, red, brown or black scented rice. India has so many heritage rice varieties to offer. We are featuring the scented rice that we cultivate on our farm in Manjakkudi but there is much more. We hope this initiative will inspire people to try different scented kinds of rice from across India, and go beyond basmati.”





All scented rice is edible and is cooked in the same way as any other rice variety. A few of the scented rice are Adamchini (Uttar Pradesh), Ambe Mohar (Maharashtra), Chak Hao Amubi (Manipur), Dubraj (Chhattisgarh), Gobinda Bhog (West Bengal) and Kalajeera (Odisha).









Kalajeera from Odisha and Gobinda Bhog from West Bengal





Adamchini is a very small grain — this fragrant rice cooks almost in a jiffy. Farmers in Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi and Sonbhadra districts, who cultivate this rice, explain that it has a unique taste and fragrance. Chak Hao Amubi rice of Manipur offers a high amount of flavanoid phytonutrients, important fibre, mineral content such as iron, copper and is a good source of plant-based protein. This is why the West now classifies black rice as a superfood. Kalajeera, also known as the Prince of Rice, originates from Orissa, this lowland scented rice variety looks like coriander seeds. It is believed to increase hemoglobin levels and body metabolism. This fragrant grain has antispasmodic, stomachic, carminative, antibacterial, astringent and sedative properties. The ancient text explains that Kalajeera improves memory and controls diabetes.