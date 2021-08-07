DVAC book Selaiyur Sub-Registrar for demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh to register settlement deed

Chennai :

A G George, Sub-Registrar (Grade I) at Selaiyur Sub-Registry and another accused identified as Karthik have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on recorded conversations between the victims and the accused.





Police said that one Venkatasamy wanted to settle 1,907 sq land with a building to his wife and assigned his two sons to take care of the registration work. However, the sub-registrar directed the victims to one Karthik, who in turn demanded Rs 1 lakh to register the deed.





Later, the victims met the sub-registrar and were asked to pay what Karthik demanded. After pleading with him, the sub-registrar agreed to complete the job for Rs 90,000. While the incident happened in May last year, DVAC sleuths after preliminary inquiry have registered a case now and begun investigation.