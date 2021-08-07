Skeleton found in portion of house occupied by missing man

Ramesh, who has been reported missing for the past two years

Chennai :

A man named N Ramesh, 49, was staying in the portion of the house, while another portion of the same building in the Railway colony was occupied by his uncle Kannan. Both were fighting a legal battle over the possession of the building.





There is a possibility that the skeleton found could be that of Ramesh, police said.





Skelton was found by Ramesh’s younger brother Mahesh, a resident of Tiruverkadu. The front portion of the 3,600 sq.ft house was being used by Kannan while the back portion was used by Ramesh, who was unmarried. In 2017, a court had ordered a property dispute in favour of Kannan.





The family members have had no information about Ramesh for the last two years. But nobody had lodged any complaint and none bothered to search for him.





On Thursday, Mahesh came to meet Kannan to talk about another property of theirs in Madhavaram. At that time Kannan asked Mahesh to clear the debris in the back portion of the building and also clean the house. That is when they found the skeleton.





“It could be of Ramesh. But we are not sure. The sample will be sent for a forensic test. If needed a DNA test may be conducted. Only after confirming the identity, we can probe further,” the police said.