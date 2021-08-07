Engg grad fails to crack UPSC prelims, ends life

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased Priyadarshini of Sriram Colony in Chitlapakkam wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood and was working hard for that. Police said her father Sanmugam passed away a few years ago and Priyadarshini was taken care of by her mother Ezhilarasi who works as a teacher in a government school.





Recently, Priyadarshini appeared for the Civil Service exam and she couldn’t clear the test. After that, she was dejected and stopped talking with everyone, even her mother and brother. Ezhilarasi thought Priyadarshini would become normal if she got married and started looking for an alliance.





On Thursday evening, Ezhilarasi returned home and found the door locked from inside. Since there was no response from Priyadarshini, she broke open the door with the help of neighbours only to find Priyadarshini hanging from the ceiling on a rope. Police said Priyadarshini left a suicide note stating she is not fit to live in this world as her dream cannot be accomplished. She also apologised to her mother and brother and requested Ezhilarasi to study well. She also said she had no interest in marriage and her only ambition was becoming an IAS officer.





The Chitlapakkam police team retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital.